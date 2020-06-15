All apartments in Pasco
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 PM

5904 Fenway Dr.

5904 Fenway Drive · (509) 735-0165 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5904 Fenway Drive, Pasco, WA 99301
Village At Pasco Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5904 Fenway Dr. · Avail. Jul 9

$1,525

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Amenities

5904 Fenway Dr. Available 07/09/20 5904 Fenway Dr - Blt 2004, single story, 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, & microwave. Direct access to 2-car garage w/opener, RV parking in back yard, fully-fenced back yard, central air / heat, UGS. NO PETS PLEASE. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3588606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

