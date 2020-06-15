Amenities
5904 Fenway Dr. Available 07/09/20 5904 Fenway Dr - Blt 2004, single story, 4 bedroom, 2 full baths, living room, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, & microwave. Direct access to 2-car garage w/opener, RV parking in back yard, fully-fenced back yard, central air / heat, UGS. NO PETS PLEASE. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3588606)