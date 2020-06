Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Three master bedrooms! All three bedrooms have their own bathrooms and two have walk in closets as well! Top floor laundry room between two main master rooms. One whole level for entertainment: Living, family, dining and kitchen all on main level along with a half bath and deck. Lower level has two car garage and the third bedroom and bath. Plenty of storage with pantry, entry and under the stairs closets. NO PETS HOA paid by owner and covers exterior care