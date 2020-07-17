Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4212 John Deere Ln Available 09/10/20 4212 John Deere Ln - 2005 built rambler in great Pasco neighborhood. 3+ bed / 2 bath, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Dining & utility rooms, fenced back yard with UGS sprinklers. One small pet on approval with a $200 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



(RLNE2623660)