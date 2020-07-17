All apartments in Pasco
Find more places like 4212 John Deere Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco, WA
/
4212 John Deere Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4212 John Deere Ln

4212 John Deere Lane · (509) 735-0165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasco
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4212 John Deere Lane, Pasco, WA 99301
Loviisa Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4212 John Deere Ln · Avail. Sep 10

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4212 John Deere Ln Available 09/10/20 4212 John Deere Ln - 2005 built rambler in great Pasco neighborhood. 3+ bed / 2 bath, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Dining & utility rooms, fenced back yard with UGS sprinklers. One small pet on approval with a $200 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE2623660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 John Deere Ln have any available units?
4212 John Deere Ln has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4212 John Deere Ln have?
Some of 4212 John Deere Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 John Deere Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4212 John Deere Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 John Deere Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 John Deere Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4212 John Deere Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4212 John Deere Ln offers parking.
Does 4212 John Deere Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 John Deere Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 John Deere Ln have a pool?
No, 4212 John Deere Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4212 John Deere Ln have accessible units?
No, 4212 John Deere Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 John Deere Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 John Deere Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 John Deere Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4212 John Deere Ln has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4212 John Deere Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd
Pasco, WA 99301
Kamden Place
1919 West Jay Street
Pasco, WA 99301
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd
Pasco, WA 99301

Similar Pages

Pasco 1 BedroomsPasco 2 Bedrooms
Pasco Apartments with BalconiesPasco Dog Friendly Apartments
Pasco Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAKennewick, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity