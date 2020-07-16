All apartments in Pasco
419 N. Arbutus Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

419 N. Arbutus Ave

419 North Arbutus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 North Arbutus Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
419 N Arbutus Ave - A must see!! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 baths with large Family room in basement. Master bedroom has walk in closet with a master bathroom. Deck off kitchen over looking low maintenance yard with underground sprinklers, fully fenced. 1 small (<25 lb) dog negotiable with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent, no pets under one year of age. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.comEasy access to the Highway. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3132618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N. Arbutus Ave have any available units?
419 N. Arbutus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco, WA.
What amenities does 419 N. Arbutus Ave have?
Some of 419 N. Arbutus Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N. Arbutus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 N. Arbutus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N. Arbutus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N. Arbutus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 419 N. Arbutus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 419 N. Arbutus Ave offers parking.
Does 419 N. Arbutus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 N. Arbutus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N. Arbutus Ave have a pool?
No, 419 N. Arbutus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 N. Arbutus Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 N. Arbutus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N. Arbutus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 N. Arbutus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 N. Arbutus Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 N. Arbutus Ave has units with air conditioning.
