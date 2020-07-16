Amenities

419 N Arbutus Ave - A must see!! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 baths with large Family room in basement. Master bedroom has walk in closet with a master bathroom. Deck off kitchen over looking low maintenance yard with underground sprinklers, fully fenced. 1 small (<25 lb) dog negotiable with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and $35 monthly pet rent, no pets under one year of age. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.comEasy access to the Highway. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Cats Allowed



