Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1303 W. Shoshone St.

1303 West Shoshone Street · (509) 572-5440
Location

1303 West Shoshone Street, Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 W. Shoshone St. · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled Single Family Home - This three bedroom, one bath home was fully remodeled and is almost ready for its new occupants. It has new cabinets, counter tops, flooring, heating systems, cooling systems, paint, and so much more. Upon entry of the front door you have a dining area that leads to the kitchen. The sink overlooks the front yard area and has appliances included, ample storage solutions, and new cabinets and counters. The mud/laundry room has exterior access as well and has room for full size washer and dryer hook ups. The living room is very large and has 2 picture windows that allow for ample lighting. The first bedroom is off the living room and the original built in closets have been updated but keep the unique feel for the room. The other two bedrooms and the remodeled bathroom are down the hall. The only utility that tenants are responsible for is electricity and there is a garage that could be for tenant use if wanted. This property is only available through Real Property Management. Pets possible with additional rent and/or fees.

(RLNE5906043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 W. Shoshone St. have any available units?
1303 W. Shoshone St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1303 W. Shoshone St. have?
Some of 1303 W. Shoshone St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 W. Shoshone St. currently offering any rent specials?
1303 W. Shoshone St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 W. Shoshone St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 W. Shoshone St. is pet friendly.
Does 1303 W. Shoshone St. offer parking?
Yes, 1303 W. Shoshone St. offers parking.
Does 1303 W. Shoshone St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 W. Shoshone St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 W. Shoshone St. have a pool?
No, 1303 W. Shoshone St. does not have a pool.
Does 1303 W. Shoshone St. have accessible units?
No, 1303 W. Shoshone St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 W. Shoshone St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 W. Shoshone St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 W. Shoshone St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1303 W. Shoshone St. has units with air conditioning.
