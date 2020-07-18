1303 W. Shoshone St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Fully Remodeled Single Family Home - This three bedroom, one bath home was fully remodeled and is almost ready for its new occupants. It has new cabinets, counter tops, flooring, heating systems, cooling systems, paint, and so much more. Upon entry of the front door you have a dining area that leads to the kitchen. The sink overlooks the front yard area and has appliances included, ample storage solutions, and new cabinets and counters. The mud/laundry room has exterior access as well and has room for full size washer and dryer hook ups. The living room is very large and has 2 picture windows that allow for ample lighting. The first bedroom is off the living room and the original built in closets have been updated but keep the unique feel for the room. The other two bedrooms and the remodeled bathroom are down the hall. The only utility that tenants are responsible for is electricity and there is a garage that could be for tenant use if wanted. This property is only available through Real Property Management. Pets possible with additional rent and/or fees.



(RLNE5906043)