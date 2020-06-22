2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must-see 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a desirable Port Orchard neighborhood close to shopping, schools, and recreation. Three bedrooms on the main floor with the kitchen and living room. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and walk-in pantry. Downstairs is the family room featuring a fireplace and the 4th bedroom. Deck overlooks the backyard. Two car garage with storage room. Pet's possible with approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.