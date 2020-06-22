All apartments in Parkwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast

2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must-see 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a desirable Port Orchard neighborhood close to shopping, schools, and recreation. Three bedrooms on the main floor with the kitchen and living room. The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and walk-in pantry. Downstairs is the family room featuring a fireplace and the 4th bedroom. Deck overlooks the backyard. Two car garage with storage room. Pet's possible with approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast have any available units?
2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast have?
Some of 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2844 Fir Crest Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
