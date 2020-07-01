9622 16th Ave Ct S

Amenities

Newly Renovated - Brand new remodeled duplex, "studs out". Everything is brand new. Very close to bus lines and easy access to I - 5 for those who need quick JBLM commute. BIG bedrooms with huge closets. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom each side, with just over 1500 sq ft. Fully fenced backyard. Each side has it's own fenced yard. Single car garage, each side. Hard floors are luxury vinyl plank. No cats. Single small to medium size dog possible. Pet fee. Professional landscaping included in the price.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5434832)