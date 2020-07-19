927 132nd South South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotash @ Renters Warehouse for details, 360-358-5885. A great 3 bed 2.5 bath town-home! Main floor open & airy kitchen, living. Bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Dining room opens to private patio area, home has attached garage. Great location, convenient to public transportation, local conveniences, shopping, dining, entertainment, interstates & highways. Rent: $1,895 deposit is equal to rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee, water and sewer included in rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.