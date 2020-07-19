All apartments in Parkland
927 132nd South South West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

927 132nd South South West

927 132nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

927 132nd Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotash @ Renters Warehouse for details, 360-358-5885. A great 3 bed 2.5 bath town-home! Main floor open & airy kitchen, living. Bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Dining room opens to private patio area, home has attached garage. Great location, convenient to public transportation, local conveniences, shopping, dining, entertainment, interstates & highways. Rent: $1,895 deposit is equal to rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee, water and sewer included in rent. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 132nd South South West have any available units?
927 132nd South South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 927 132nd South South West currently offering any rent specials?
927 132nd South South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 132nd South South West pet-friendly?
No, 927 132nd South South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 927 132nd South South West offer parking?
Yes, 927 132nd South South West offers parking.
Does 927 132nd South South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 132nd South South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 132nd South South West have a pool?
No, 927 132nd South South West does not have a pool.
Does 927 132nd South South West have accessible units?
No, 927 132nd South South West does not have accessible units.
Does 927 132nd South South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 132nd South South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 132nd South South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 132nd South South West does not have units with air conditioning.
