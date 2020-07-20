702 116th Street E

Amenities
3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. - This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, and forced air gas furnace. No Pet Property. Additional Photos Coming Soon. Washer and dryer not included (available for additional 50.00 per month)
Rental qualifications:
600 Minimum credit score (All Adults)
$4,800 Minimum monthly household income
2 years of good / verifiable rental history
Terms:
1 year lease agreement
Projected Move in Date must be in June 2019
40.00 Application Fee (per adult)
#3048
Todd@havenrent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4914411)