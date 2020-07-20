702 116th Street E

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. - This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, and forced air gas furnace. No Pet Property. Additional Photos Coming Soon. Washer and dryer not included (available for additional 50.00 per month)



Rental qualifications:

600 Minimum credit score (All Adults)

$4,800 Minimum monthly household income

2 years of good / verifiable rental history



Terms:

1 year lease agreement

Projected Move in Date must be in June 2019

40.00 Application Fee (per adult)



Todd@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



