Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
702 116th Street E
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

702 116th Street E

702 116th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

702 116th Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. - This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features open concept layout with gas fireplace! Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. 2 additional good size bedrooms and loft area upstairs. Enjoy attached garage, and forced air gas furnace. No Pet Property. Additional Photos Coming Soon. Washer and dryer not included (available for additional 50.00 per month)

Rental qualifications:
600 Minimum credit score (All Adults)
$4,800 Minimum monthly household income
2 years of good / verifiable rental history

Terms:
1 year lease agreement
Projected Move in Date must be in June 2019
40.00 Application Fee (per adult)

#3048

Todd@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 116th Street E have any available units?
702 116th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 702 116th Street E have?
Some of 702 116th Street E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 116th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
702 116th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 116th Street E pet-friendly?
No, 702 116th Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 702 116th Street E offer parking?
Yes, 702 116th Street E offers parking.
Does 702 116th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 116th Street E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 116th Street E have a pool?
No, 702 116th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 702 116th Street E have accessible units?
No, 702 116th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 702 116th Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 116th Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 116th Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 116th Street E does not have units with air conditioning.
