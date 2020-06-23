All apartments in Parkland
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

618 137th St Ct E

618 137th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

618 137th Street Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Parkland duplex - HUGE fenced yard! - COMPLETELY REFRESHED and in "LIKE NEW" condition!
A peaceful country setting...
... at the end of a paved private road.

Features :
- Fresh paint and new floor coverings thru-out
- Kitchen has GRANITE COUNTERTOPS... stove, frig and a dishwasher
- Light and bright living and dining rooms
- 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom
- 1 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a utility sink
- B - I - G fenced back and side yard areas

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and
3. TAKE the "TEST" (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.

"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,
B. FIND the home you are interested in and
C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the
$50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

ATTENTION Due to the COVID-19 epidemic we require that an interested party first apply and their application get APPROVED before we will physically show the property. If, after looking at it, you change your mind then we will refund the $50 application fee you paid.

Have questions? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Office is temporarily closed to the public - we are operating remotely to continue to meet your needs...
and we thank you!

(RLNE4643561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

