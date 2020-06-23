618 137th St Ct E

Amenities

Parkland duplex - HUGE fenced yard! - COMPLETELY REFRESHED and in "LIKE NEW" condition!

A peaceful country setting...

... at the end of a paved private road.



Features :

- Fresh paint and new floor coverings thru-out

- Kitchen has GRANITE COUNTERTOPS... stove, frig and a dishwasher

- Light and bright living and dining rooms

- 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom

- 1 car attached garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a utility sink

- B - I - G fenced back and side yard areas



1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and

3. TAKE the "TEST" (9 questions) to see if your application might be approvable.



"PASS THE TEST" AND YOU CHOOSE TO APPLY?

A. CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar,

B. FIND the home you are interested in and

C. CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the

$50/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



ATTENTION Due to the COVID-19 epidemic we require that an interested party first apply and their application get APPROVED before we will physically show the property. If, after looking at it, you change your mind then we will refund the $50 application fee you paid.



Have questions? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Office is temporarily closed to the public - we are operating remotely to continue to meet your needs...

and we thank you!



(RLNE4643561)