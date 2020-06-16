608 113th Street East

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath. Full bath on the hall is shared by the other three bedrooms. There is a half bath in the main floor. Nice layout!



Close to McChord, Hwy 512, all supporting services and schools - everything is nearby.



12-month minimum lease term; minimum credit scores of 600, gross monthly income of at least 3x rent.



Move-in costs equal $40 application fee(s), first month's rent and security deposit; pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional monthly fee; no smoking.



Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/608-113th-st-e-tacoma-wa-98445-usa/f118d280-60a4-4194-b584-2ce101f1df4c



(RLNE5824703)