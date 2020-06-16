All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

608 113th Street East

608 113th Street East · (425) 445-6777
Location

608 113th Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1975 · Avail. Jun 19

$1,975

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 19, 2020. Nice 4bdr/2.5ba unit in quiet, gated community. Gas fireplace, lots of cabinets in kitchen, laundry room upstairs with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath. Full bath on the hall is shared by the other three bedrooms. There is a half bath in the main floor. Nice layout!

Close to McChord, Hwy 512, all supporting services and schools - everything is nearby.

12-month minimum lease term; minimum credit scores of 600, gross monthly income of at least 3x rent.

Move-in costs equal $40 application fee(s), first month's rent and security deposit; pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional monthly fee; no smoking.

Tacoma renter info: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/608-113th-st-e-tacoma-wa-98445-usa/f118d280-60a4-4194-b584-2ce101f1df4c

(RLNE5824703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 113th Street East have any available units?
608 113th Street East has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 113th Street East have?
Some of 608 113th Street East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 113th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
608 113th Street East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 113th Street East pet-friendly?
No, 608 113th Street East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 608 113th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 608 113th Street East does offer parking.
Does 608 113th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 113th Street East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 113th Street East have a pool?
No, 608 113th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 608 113th Street East have accessible units?
No, 608 113th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 608 113th Street East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 113th Street East has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 113th Street East have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 113th Street East does not have units with air conditioning.
