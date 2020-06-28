All apartments in Parkland
601 117th Street South

601 117th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

601 117th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE 3-4 BEDROOM HOME in Parkland. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARKS, FREEWAY ACCESS & PLU. This home is on a corner lot with lots of parking a small yard. In addition you have a nice large front porch. NO Garage.

Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $1295 to move in and $250.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in . NO Pets please. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply. 12 month lease.

Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 www.integrityrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1295, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1295, Available 10/18/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 117th Street South have any available units?
601 117th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 601 117th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
601 117th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 117th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 117th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 601 117th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 601 117th Street South offers parking.
Does 601 117th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 117th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 117th Street South have a pool?
No, 601 117th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 601 117th Street South have accessible units?
No, 601 117th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 601 117th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 117th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 117th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 117th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
