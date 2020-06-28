601 117th Street South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE 3-4 BEDROOM HOME in Parkland. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, PARKS, FREEWAY ACCESS & PLU. This home is on a corner lot with lots of parking a small yard. In addition you have a nice large front porch. NO Garage.



Terms are 1st months rent plus a deposit of $1295 to move in and $250.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in . NO Pets please. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply. 12 month lease.



Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to making application.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



Call today with questions (253) 466-3588 www.integrityrentals.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1295, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $1295, Available 10/18/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.