Parkland, WA
219 125th Street South
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

219 125th Street South

219 125th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

219 125th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
We have a two bedroom on the main floor and also another on the top floor. I have a one bedroom on the top floor. We have very clean units in a quiet complex located in South Tacoma close to PL University. We pay the water, sewer and garbage and the tenants pay the electric which is your cooking and heating. 2-bedrm $1050.-$1100. and 1-bedroom $900. Call 253-536-3676 and ask for Jan.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

