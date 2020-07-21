219 125th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

We have a two bedroom on the main floor and also another on the top floor. I have a one bedroom on the top floor. We have very clean units in a quiet complex located in South Tacoma close to PL University. We pay the water, sewer and garbage and the tenants pay the electric which is your cooking and heating. 2-bedrm $1050.-$1100. and 1-bedroom $900. Call 253-536-3676 and ask for Jan.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tacoma-wa?lid=12562492



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5137480)