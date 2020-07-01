All apartments in Parkland
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

11717 A Street South

11717 A Street South · No Longer Available
Location

11717 A Street South, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Very cute updated 1 Bedroom with 1 Bathroom in Parkland. Carpet in Bedroom. Nice size living room and cute updated Kitchen!!! Near Hwy 512 and shopping!!

**DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOME!!!!**

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: Parkland
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $52 in addition to rent
Water: Split between units Paid in addition to rent
School District: Tacoma

Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
*Cats & Small Dogs Only*

$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $2452

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 12/11/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 A Street South have any available units?
11717 A Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 11717 A Street South currently offering any rent specials?
11717 A Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 A Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11717 A Street South is pet friendly.
Does 11717 A Street South offer parking?
No, 11717 A Street South does not offer parking.
Does 11717 A Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 A Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 A Street South have a pool?
No, 11717 A Street South does not have a pool.
Does 11717 A Street South have accessible units?
No, 11717 A Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 A Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 A Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11717 A Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11717 A Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

