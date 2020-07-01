11717 A Street South

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Very cute updated 1 Bedroom with 1 Bathroom in Parkland. Carpet in Bedroom. Nice size living room and cute updated Kitchen!!! Near Hwy 512 and shopping!!
**DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOME!!!!**
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: Parkland
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $52 in addition to rent
Water: Split between units Paid in addition to rent
School District: Tacoma
Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
*Cats & Small Dogs Only*
$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $2452
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 12/11/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.