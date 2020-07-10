1122 124th Street South

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath Home in Tacoma! Large Fenced Back Yard! Living Room & Family/ Rec Room! Large Family Kitchen! Double Oven and Cook Top Stove! Master bedroom with 2 Closets! Large 2 Car Garage!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE*



Electric: Parkland

Water: Parkland

Refuse: Pierce County

Sewer: $53 in addition to rent

Heat: GFA

Fireplaces: Inoperable



Pets Negotiable

Subject to a:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$200 Utility Deposit

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3803



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/5/20

