1122 124th Street South

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net
Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath Home in Tacoma! Large Fenced Back Yard! Living Room & Family/ Rec Room! Large Family Kitchen! Double Oven and Cook Top Stove! Master bedroom with 2 Closets! Large 2 Car Garage!
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE*
Electric: Parkland
Water: Parkland
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $53 in addition to rent
Heat: GFA
Fireplaces: Inoperable
Pets Negotiable
Subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$200 Utility Deposit
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3803
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/5/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.