Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:40 PM

1122 124th Street South

1122 124th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1122 124th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath Home in Tacoma! Large Fenced Back Yard! Living Room & Family/ Rec Room! Large Family Kitchen! Double Oven and Cook Top Stove! Master bedroom with 2 Closets! Large 2 Car Garage!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE*

Electric: Parkland
Water: Parkland
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $53 in addition to rent
Heat: GFA
Fireplaces: Inoperable

Pets Negotiable
Subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$200 Utility Deposit
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3803

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/5/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 124th Street South have any available units?
1122 124th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 1122 124th Street South have?
Some of 1122 124th Street South's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 124th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1122 124th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 124th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 124th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1122 124th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 1122 124th Street South offers parking.
Does 1122 124th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 124th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 124th Street South have a pool?
No, 1122 124th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1122 124th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1122 124th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 124th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 124th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 124th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 124th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

