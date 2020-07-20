10425 S. Croft St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

2 Bedroom Parkland House - This cute home is very conveniently located near Pacific Ave, Freeway access to I-5 and 512, and military bases.



The home features an updated kitchen, very large living room, bedroom, 3/4 bathroom (No Bathtub in this house, just a shower). Laundry on the main floor. The upstairs has a small loft area and another bedroom.



There is a storage shed available for this home too. Lawn Care is included for this property.



DEPOSIT: $900.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: No Pets Please



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



Parkland Light & Water - average bill: $44.52



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5307923)