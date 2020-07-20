All apartments in Parkland
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

10425 S. Croft St

10425 Croft St S · No Longer Available
Location

10425 Croft St S, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Parkland House - This cute home is very conveniently located near Pacific Ave, Freeway access to I-5 and 512, and military bases.

The home features an updated kitchen, very large living room, bedroom, 3/4 bathroom (No Bathtub in this house, just a shower). Laundry on the main floor. The upstairs has a small loft area and another bedroom.

There is a storage shed available for this home too. Lawn Care is included for this property.

DEPOSIT: $900.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: No Pets Please

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

Parkland Light & Water - average bill: $44.52

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 S. Croft St have any available units?
10425 S. Croft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 10425 S. Croft St have?
Some of 10425 S. Croft St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10425 S. Croft St currently offering any rent specials?
10425 S. Croft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 S. Croft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10425 S. Croft St is pet friendly.
Does 10425 S. Croft St offer parking?
No, 10425 S. Croft St does not offer parking.
Does 10425 S. Croft St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10425 S. Croft St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 S. Croft St have a pool?
No, 10425 S. Croft St does not have a pool.
Does 10425 S. Croft St have accessible units?
No, 10425 S. Croft St does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 S. Croft St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10425 S. Croft St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10425 S. Croft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10425 S. Croft St does not have units with air conditioning.
