10425 S. Croft St

Amenities
2 Bedroom Parkland House - This cute home is very conveniently located near Pacific Ave, Freeway access to I-5 and 512, and military bases.
The home features an updated kitchen, very large living room, bedroom, 3/4 bathroom (No Bathtub in this house, just a shower). Laundry on the main floor. The upstairs has a small loft area and another bedroom.
There is a storage shed available for this home too. Lawn Care is included for this property.
DEPOSIT: $900.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: No Pets Please
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
Parkland Light & Water - average bill: $44.52
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5307923)