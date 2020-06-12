/
2 bedroom apartments
89 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orchards, WA
9 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
852 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
Results within 1 mile of Orchards
North Image
15 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
874 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
14 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Kevanna Park
Contact for Availability
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1020 sqft
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Orchards
Kevanna Park
33 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1144 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Fircrest
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Bagley Downs
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
830 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Cascade Park
11 Units Available
Treeline 604
604 SE 121st Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
888 sqft
Just off I-205 near the Columbia River and minutes to the Vancouver Mall. Recently remodeled units with ceiling fans, full appliances, fireplaces, and vaulted living areas.
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
934 sqft
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Fircrest
7 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1037 sqft
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1020 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Landover - Sharmel
4 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1020 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Cascade Park
6 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1068 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Ellsworth Springs
14 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
