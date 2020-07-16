7907 NE 180th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors all utils included cable included air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

One bed/one bed furnished Mother-In-Law suite with its own yard and all utilities included! - This private one bedroom, one bath, “Mother-In-Law suite” built on the side of a newer home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, is fully furnished, has its own yard, and a has security system! Included in the unit are a stacked washer/dryer, microwave oven, refrigerator, and an induction hot plate for cooking. This suite also comes with air conditioning and all utilities, WiFi and cable included, in the rent. Call Mamie to make an appointment today to see this unit for yourself! (360) 883-4881.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older

Rent: $1,200/month

Deposit: $1,200

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Limited Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if the tenant does not provide their own coverage 100k minimum)



No Pets. No Smoking, No Aquariums, No Water Beds, No Trampolines



No Pets Allowed



