7907 NE 180th Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

7907 NE 180th Ave

7907 NE 180th Ave · (360) 883-4881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7907 NE 180th Ave, Orchards, WA 98682

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7907 NE 180th Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
cable included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
One bed/one bed furnished Mother-In-Law suite with its own yard and all utilities included! - This private one bedroom, one bath, “Mother-In-Law suite” built on the side of a newer home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, is fully furnished, has its own yard, and a has security system! Included in the unit are a stacked washer/dryer, microwave oven, refrigerator, and an induction hot plate for cooking. This suite also comes with air conditioning and all utilities, WiFi and cable included, in the rent. Call Mamie to make an appointment today to see this unit for yourself! (360) 883-4881.

Move-In Costs:

Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,200/month
Deposit: $1,200
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Limited Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if the tenant does not provide their own coverage 100k minimum)

No Pets. No Smoking, No Aquariums, No Water Beds, No Trampolines

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 NE 180th Ave have any available units?
7907 NE 180th Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7907 NE 180th Ave have?
Some of 7907 NE 180th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 NE 180th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7907 NE 180th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 NE 180th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7907 NE 180th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orchards.
Does 7907 NE 180th Ave offer parking?
No, 7907 NE 180th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7907 NE 180th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7907 NE 180th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 NE 180th Ave have a pool?
No, 7907 NE 180th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7907 NE 180th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7907 NE 180th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 NE 180th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 NE 180th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 NE 180th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7907 NE 180th Ave has units with air conditioning.
