7907 NE 180th Ave

Amenities
One bed/one bed furnished Mother-In-Law suite with its own yard and all utilities included! - This private one bedroom, one bath, “Mother-In-Law suite” built on the side of a newer home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, is fully furnished, has its own yard, and a has security system! Included in the unit are a stacked washer/dryer, microwave oven, refrigerator, and an induction hot plate for cooking. This suite also comes with air conditioning and all utilities, WiFi and cable included, in the rent. Call Mamie to make an appointment today to see this unit for yourself! (360) 883-4881.
Move-In Costs:
Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,200/month
Deposit: $1,200
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Limited Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if the tenant does not provide their own coverage 100k minimum)
No Pets. No Smoking, No Aquariums, No Water Beds, No Trampolines
