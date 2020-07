Amenities

653 SW 1st Ave Available 08/19/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage - This lovely home is 2124 square feet and features two living rooms and a loft. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom floors. Large master suite includes a walk-in closet and offers tons of space, and its own bathroom. Great location across the street from the local park. Schools are walking distance and a only a 5 minute commute to NAS Whidbey. The home is located in the heart of Oak Harbor. The sunny backyard features a large deck for entertaining along with a fire-pit and play set for the kids. Fully fenced lawn for hours of playtime for everybody! This home is negotiable to small dogs with a pet deposit and pet rent. Sorry no groups. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.

https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com



No Cats Allowed



