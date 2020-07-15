Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Oak Harbor, WA with garages

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
263 SW Judson Drive
263 Southwest Judson Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1720 sqft
(P643) Tri-Level, 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1477 NW Outrigger Loop
1477 Northwest Outrigger Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1815 sqft
1477 NW Outrigger Loop Available 07/23/20 4 Bed/2.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3190 SW Greatview Place
3190 Southwest Greatview Place, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2712 sqft
4 Bedroom home with Moutnatn and Water Views - Sweeping city, water, and Mountain views! 4 bed/3 bath 2712 sq. ft. home. Features include: Separate living areas-1 up, 1 down, second kitchen, landscaped lot, 2 master suites, and fruit trees.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1143 SW KALEETON LOOP #2
1143 Southwest Kaleeton Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
(P660) Great 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse! Pets Negotiable! - 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
30875 State Route 20 Unit J2
30875 Washington Highway 20, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(P468) 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage. Call today to schedule your viewing! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located in a great location central to everything! Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer are included.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
653 SW 1st Ave
653 Southwest 1st Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2124 sqft
653 SW 1st Ave Available 08/19/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage - This lovely home is 2124 square feet and features two living rooms and a loft. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201
75 Northwest Columbia Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
994 sqft
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201 Available 08/27/20 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with detached garage! - This apartment has it all! It is located close to town and base just of Oak Harbor Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Harbor

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3229 N Whitney Dr.
3229 Whitney Dr, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
700 sqft
(P412) Cozy 2 Bedroom with Fenced Back Yard and Garage! - (P412) 2 bedroom home with 3/4 Bath. Home features fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, electric baseboard heat and a one car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1131 Forest Glen Rd.
1131 Forest Glen Road, Island County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with garage, close to the beach! Small Dog Friendly! - Check out this 4 bedroom house in Penn Cove that is just a couple blocks to the beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4326 Hamilton Drive
4326 Hamilton Drive, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
4326 Hamilton Drive Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom Home.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Harbor

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 Halsey Drive
1273 Halsey Dr, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1885 sqft
1273 Halsey Drive Available 09/07/20 Custom Admirals Cove Home! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pacific Northwest craftsman style home has exquisite fir & maple throughout w/ partial view of the Sound, Olympics & shipping lanes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Oak Harbor, WA

Oak Harbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

