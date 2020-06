Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

LYNNWOOD TOWNHOUSE ! - Spacious well maintained townhouse in Lynnwood - Admirals Court! Living room with gas fireplace, looks out over deck and greenery. Kitchen open to dining area with breakfast bar seating up to four people. All bedrooms including master on upper floor with conveniently located laundry area. Lots of storage throughout home as well as and extra storage room outside. Garage attached and two additional parking spaces in front of home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5558493)