15415 35th Ave W #B101

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Coming for April 5th move in-Fully Updated Ground Floor One Bed with Fenced Yard-Pet Ok! - This one bedroom condo has been updated with all stainless appliances, granite, shaker cabinets, hardwood flooring, and a lovely back splash in the kitchen.



It offers a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a private yard area out back with fencing.

Community has pool, cabana, and guest parking.



Pet okay with some restrictions and deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, one covered parking space.



Min Credit score 620



TEXT Anita 206-228-9017 for tour times



(RLNE2592361)