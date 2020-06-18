15415 35th Ave W #B101

Amenities
Coming for April 5th move in-Fully Updated Ground Floor One Bed with Fenced Yard-Pet Ok! - This one bedroom condo has been updated with all stainless appliances, granite, shaker cabinets, hardwood flooring, and a lovely back splash in the kitchen.
It offers a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a private yard area out back with fencing.
Community has pool, cabana, and guest parking.
Pet okay with some restrictions and deposit.
Rent includes water, sewer, trash, one covered parking space.
Min Credit score 620
TEXT Anita 206-228-9017 for tour times
(RLNE2592361)