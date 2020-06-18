All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:53 PM

15415 35th Ave W #B101

15415 35th Ave W · (206) 228-9017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15415 35th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 15415 35th Ave W #B101 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Coming for April 5th move in-Fully Updated Ground Floor One Bed with Fenced Yard-Pet Ok! - This one bedroom condo has been updated with all stainless appliances, granite, shaker cabinets, hardwood flooring, and a lovely back splash in the kitchen.

It offers a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a private yard area out back with fencing.
Community has pool, cabana, and guest parking.

Pet okay with some restrictions and deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, one covered parking space.

Min Credit score 620

TEXT Anita 206-228-9017 for tour times

(RLNE2592361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 have any available units?
15415 35th Ave W #B101 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 have?
Some of 15415 35th Ave W #B101's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15415 35th Ave W #B101 currently offering any rent specials?
15415 35th Ave W #B101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15415 35th Ave W #B101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15415 35th Ave W #B101 is pet friendly.
Does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 offer parking?
Yes, 15415 35th Ave W #B101 does offer parking.
Does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15415 35th Ave W #B101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 have a pool?
Yes, 15415 35th Ave W #B101 has a pool.
Does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 have accessible units?
No, 15415 35th Ave W #B101 does not have accessible units.
Does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15415 35th Ave W #B101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15415 35th Ave W #B101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15415 35th Ave W #B101 does not have units with air conditioning.
