15026 40th Avenue West

Amenities
Enjoy the convenience of living at Highwood Ridge in Lynnwood. Only minutes away from Mukilteo Speedway and 405. Only blocks away to 99, groceries, restaurants, bars, pharmacies and public transportation. On site, enjoy the spacious clubhouse with party and conference rooms, theater room, fitness center and BBQ. Inside the home you will find hardwood throughout the main areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy this open concept floor plan with high ceilings, breakfast bar gas fireplace, and great natural light. The Master Bedroom boasts a very large walk in closet, and there is additional storage off of the balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit laundry room. One car garage and one additional reserved parking space INCLUDED! Call text or email for your appointment to view this super clean home. Michael Hughes 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com
Terms: One year or longer lease preferred