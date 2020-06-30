All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:44 AM

15026 40th Avenue West

15026 40th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

15026 40th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Enjoy the convenience of living at Highwood Ridge in Lynnwood. Only minutes away from Mukilteo Speedway and 405. Only blocks away to 99, groceries, restaurants, bars, pharmacies and public transportation. On site, enjoy the spacious clubhouse with party and conference rooms, theater room, fitness center and BBQ. Inside the home you will find hardwood throughout the main areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy this open concept floor plan with high ceilings, breakfast bar gas fireplace, and great natural light. The Master Bedroom boasts a very large walk in closet, and there is additional storage off of the balcony. Washer/Dryer in unit laundry room. One car garage and one additional reserved parking space INCLUDED! Call text or email for your appointment to view this super clean home. Michael Hughes 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: One year or longer lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15026 40th Avenue West have any available units?
15026 40th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15026 40th Avenue West have?
Some of 15026 40th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15026 40th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
15026 40th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15026 40th Avenue West pet-friendly?
No, 15026 40th Avenue West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15026 40th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 15026 40th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 15026 40th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15026 40th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15026 40th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 15026 40th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 15026 40th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 15026 40th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 15026 40th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15026 40th Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Does 15026 40th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 15026 40th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.

