Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

14913 48th Ave W Unit L3

14913 48th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

14913 48th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Edmonds Townhome * Perfect North Edmonds Location - Enjoy This Luxury Modern 2 Bedroom Townhome in North Edmonds Archfield!
Main floor with open concept featuring hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous chefs kitchen with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room flows to the living room with a built-in electric fireplace and private patio. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms with their own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Oversized 2 tandem garage with space for extra storage. Perfect Edmonds location close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Alderwood Mall, public transportation and easy freeway access to I-5 & 405. Sorry, No Pets
Application fee $45 per person/adult.

See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE
https://showmojo.com/l/36973570d5

Application $45 per person / adult. Available Now, First & Deposit.
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827

(RLNE5234536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 have any available units?
14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 have?
Some of 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 currently offering any rent specials?
14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 pet-friendly?
No, 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 offer parking?
Yes, 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 offers parking.
Does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 have a pool?
No, 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 does not have a pool.
Does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 have accessible units?
No, 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14913 48th Ave W Unit L3 does not have units with air conditioning.

