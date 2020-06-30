14913 48th Ave W Unit L3

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Edmonds Townhome * Perfect North Edmonds Location - Enjoy This Luxury Modern 2 Bedroom Townhome in North Edmonds Archfield!

Main floor with open concept featuring hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous chefs kitchen with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room flows to the living room with a built-in electric fireplace and private patio. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms with their own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Oversized 2 tandem garage with space for extra storage. Perfect Edmonds location close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Alderwood Mall, public transportation and easy freeway access to I-5 & 405. Sorry, No Pets

Application fee $45 per person/adult.



See better photos and SCHEDULE ONLINE

https://showmojo.com/l/36973570d5



Application $45 per person / adult. Available Now, First & Deposit.

Real Property Associates, Inc.

www.rentseattle.com

Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827



(RLNE5234536)