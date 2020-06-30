14913 48th Ave W Unit L3

Amenities
Modern Edmonds Townhome * Perfect North Edmonds Location - Enjoy This Luxury Modern 2 Bedroom Townhome in North Edmonds Archfield!
Main floor with open concept featuring hardwood floors throughout. Gorgeous chefs kitchen with quartz counters and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room flows to the living room with a built-in electric fireplace and private patio. The upper level features 2 large bedrooms with their own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Oversized 2 tandem garage with space for extra storage. Perfect Edmonds location close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Alderwood Mall, public transportation and easy freeway access to I-5 & 405. Sorry, No Pets
Application fee $45 per person/adult.
Application $45 per person / adult. Available Now, First & Deposit.
Real Property Associates, Inc.
www.rentseattle.com
Please contact lbleasing@rpapm.com or 206-577-0827
(RLNE5234536)