3 bedroom apartments
157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,910
1815 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE
6457 Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast, Newcastle, WA
6457 Lake Washington Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Kennydale
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Call us now at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications! Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood.
Newport
6062 118th Ave SE
6062 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Terrific opportunity to live in a highly desirable neighborhood within the Bellevue School District, including nationally recognized Newport HS! Ideal floorplan w/ 4 bedrooms & laundry room on the upper level.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
West Lake Hills
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1200 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1220 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1142 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Downtown Bellvue
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,243
1250 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Factoria
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1062 sqft
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Factoria
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1300 sqft
Nearby schools: Newport High, Tyee Middle School, Puesta Del Sol Elementary, Newport Children's School, St. Madeleine Sophie School. Close to King County Dirt Trail, Marketplace at Factoria, Sunset Ravine Greenbelt, I-405. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchens.
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Downtown Bellvue
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,080
1543 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Greenwood Point
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1130 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1752 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Downtown Bellvue
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$15,980
3901 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
West Lake Hills
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
City convenience that's still close to nature. Pet-friendly community is minutes away from Lake Hills GreenBelt Park and downtown Bellevue. Washer/dryer hook-ups and patios or balconies in apartments. Near I-405.
