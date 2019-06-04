605 S Charleston Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Views of the Water and Mt. Rainier from this 3 Bed Bremerton Home! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*



Enjoy the views of the water and Mt. Rainier from the deck and multiple rooms inside this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Bremerton! Original hardwood floors throughout, huge master bedroom, updated bathrooms, 2 fireplaces and tons of extra space. Finished basement with extra room you could use for an office/den. Attached 1 car garage and spacious backyard and patio for entertaining in the summer evenings! Very close to PSNS, shopping, ferries AND the highway! This home is exactly what you've been looking for so give Paramount Property Management a call today at 360-874-0500 to schedule a showing or for more details. Hurry because this home will not last long!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4873767)