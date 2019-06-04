All apartments in Navy Yard City
605 S Charleston Ave

605 Charleston Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

605 Charleston Avenue South, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautiful Views of the Water and Mt. Rainier from this 3 Bed Bremerton Home! - *APPROVED APPLICATIONS*

Enjoy the views of the water and Mt. Rainier from the deck and multiple rooms inside this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Bremerton! Original hardwood floors throughout, huge master bedroom, updated bathrooms, 2 fireplaces and tons of extra space. Finished basement with extra room you could use for an office/den. Attached 1 car garage and spacious backyard and patio for entertaining in the summer evenings! Very close to PSNS, shopping, ferries AND the highway! This home is exactly what you've been looking for so give Paramount Property Management a call today at 360-874-0500 to schedule a showing or for more details. Hurry because this home will not last long!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4873767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S Charleston Ave have any available units?
605 S Charleston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
What amenities does 605 S Charleston Ave have?
Some of 605 S Charleston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S Charleston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
605 S Charleston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S Charleston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 605 S Charleston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navy Yard City.
Does 605 S Charleston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 605 S Charleston Ave offers parking.
Does 605 S Charleston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 S Charleston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S Charleston Ave have a pool?
No, 605 S Charleston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 605 S Charleston Ave have accessible units?
No, 605 S Charleston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S Charleston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 S Charleston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 S Charleston Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 S Charleston Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
