Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

610 Florida Dr

610 Florida Drive · (509) 764-6600
Location

610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 610 Florida Dr · Avail. Aug 3

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2338 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake
610 N Florida

Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard. Well maintained with new carpet and interior paint last year. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease. Well behaved pet negotiable with additional pet fee.

$1,850/month
$1,250 deposit

For additional information and showing, please call:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837

(RLNE3311806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Florida Dr have any available units?
610 Florida Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Florida Dr have?
Some of 610 Florida Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Florida Dr currently offering any rent specials?
610 Florida Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Florida Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Florida Dr is pet friendly.
Does 610 Florida Dr offer parking?
Yes, 610 Florida Dr does offer parking.
Does 610 Florida Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Florida Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Florida Dr have a pool?
No, 610 Florida Dr does not have a pool.
Does 610 Florida Dr have accessible units?
No, 610 Florida Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Florida Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Florida Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Florida Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Florida Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
