Amenities
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake:
610 N Florida
Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard. Well maintained with new carpet and interior paint last year. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease. Well behaved pet negotiable with additional pet fee.
$1,850/month
$1,250 deposit
For additional information and showing, please call:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837
(RLNE3311806)