Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake:

610 N Florida



Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard. Well maintained with new carpet and interior paint last year. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease. Well behaved pet negotiable with additional pet fee.



$1,850/month

$1,250 deposit



For additional information and showing, please call:

Portfolio Real Estate

509-764-6600

119 E Broadway Ave

Moses Lake, WA 98837



(RLNE3311806)