Moses Lake, WA
544 Grand Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

544 Grand Dr

544 South Grand Drive · (509) 764-6600
Location

544 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 544 Grand Dr · Avail. Jul 6

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
544 Grand Dr Available 07/06/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake
544 Grand Dr.

Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard. Bonus room that can be used for bedroom, office, or laundry room. New flooring, kitchen cabinets, sink, and countertops. French doors in dining room. Updated bathroom with a new vanity and shower doors. W/D included. Small pets negotiable with additional fee. 1 year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No smoking on premises.

$1095/mo.
$1000 deposit

For information and application call:

Portfolio Real Estate
119 E. Broadway Ave.
Moses Lake, WA 98837
509-764-6600

(RLNE4961431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Grand Dr have any available units?
544 Grand Dr has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 544 Grand Dr currently offering any rent specials?
544 Grand Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Grand Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Grand Dr is pet friendly.
Does 544 Grand Dr offer parking?
No, 544 Grand Dr does not offer parking.
Does 544 Grand Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Grand Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Grand Dr have a pool?
No, 544 Grand Dr does not have a pool.
Does 544 Grand Dr have accessible units?
No, 544 Grand Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Grand Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 Grand Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 Grand Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 Grand Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
