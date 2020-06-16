Amenities

544 Grand Dr Available 07/06/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake

544 Grand Dr.



Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard. Bonus room that can be used for bedroom, office, or laundry room. New flooring, kitchen cabinets, sink, and countertops. French doors in dining room. Updated bathroom with a new vanity and shower doors. W/D included. Small pets negotiable with additional fee. 1 year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities. No smoking on premises.



$1095/mo.

$1000 deposit



For information and application call:



Portfolio Real Estate

119 E. Broadway Ave.

Moses Lake, WA 98837

509-764-6600



(RLNE4961431)