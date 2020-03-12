All apartments in Moses Lake
Moses Lake, WA
1137 Lakeside Upper Unit
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1137 Lakeside Upper Unit

1137 W Lakeside Dr · (509) 764-6600
Location

1137 W Lakeside Dr, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit - Lakeside Upper · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1137 Lakeside Upper Unit - Lakeside Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bed, 2 bath furnished lake front duplex - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level duplex on the lake. Brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout the home that have just been refinished. 2nd bathroom has walk in shower and hardwood vanity. The property is fully furnished and comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Nicely landscaped with dock, one off street parking space. Tenants pay a $100/month contribution to w/s/g and electric. 1 year lease preferred.

$1,295/month
$1,250 deposit.

Call for more information or to schedule a showing:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA

(RLNE2591020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit have any available units?
1137 Lakeside Upper Unit has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit have?
Some of 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Lakeside Upper Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moses Lake.
Does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit does offer parking.
Does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Lakeside Upper Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
