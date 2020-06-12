/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monroe, WA
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monroe
1 Unit Available
328 S Lewis St
328 South Lewis Street, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
328 S Lewis St Available 06/15/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Old World Charm Monroe SFR Available June - **Home is occupied until May 31, showings will begin June 5, video tour coming soon** Old World charm w/ this upgraded 3 story home in the heart of old town
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
16556 White Mountain Rd S
16556 White Mountain Rd SE, Monroe, WA
Like new home for rent! Beautiful home, views, and location in great neighborhood. 9 foot ceilings throughout. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large open kitchen/ living space with second carpeted living space upstairs. Hardwood floors on main level.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast
17146 Cottonwood Lane Southeast, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1630 sqft
Built in 1994 Welcome To Park Place Meadows. A beautiful and well-maintained community in the Fryelands. This lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home is 1630 sq ft.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Monroe
1 Unit Available
18727 Blueberry Lane
18727 Blueberry Ln, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1020 sqft
24 unit multi-family home
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15525 Esther Ave SE
15525 Esther Avenue Southeast, Monroe, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad. We will consider month to month, 6 month and 12 month lease options if you need flexibility during this difficult time.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe
1 of 41
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
24809 Old Owen Rd
24809 Old Owen Road, Woods Creek, WA
4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Monroe - OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE Wednesday May 13 - 5:30pm - 6:30pm Saturday May 16 - 1pm - 2pm Well maintained tri-level home with 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Monroe
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21817 NE 154th St
21817 Northeast 154th Street, Cottage Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
21817 NE 154th St Available 06/15/20 Woodinville Ring Hill. 1 level home on a beautiful 1 acre setting. Very Quiet. Living room Plus Family room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
467 Marilyn Lane
467 Marilyn Ln, Sultan, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1480 sqft
467 Marilyn Lane Available 06/13/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home - Cozy two story home in a wonderful 8 lot plat close to conveniences in a friendly neighborhood and walking distance to all schools.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Snohomish Cascade
1 Unit Available
13515 69th Ave SE
13515 69th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1672 sqft
13515 69th Ave SE Available 07/08/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Snohomish Home - Cambridge plan at the cottages. Live in this great community of Highlands East. 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom 1672 sq. ft.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
10431 26th Pl SE
10431 26th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available Now!!!July Renters! Desirable 3 bed 2.5 bath Single Family home! - Single Family home located in a desirable Pasadera neighborhood in Lake Stevens! This 3 bed 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
27309 Northeast 155th Place
27309 Northeast 155th Place, Duvall, WA
This beautiful Duvall home offers : 5 Bedrooms (not a 4 bedroom with den - 5 actual bedrooms all w/ closets) Additional room/space in basement previously used as an office or reading room. Quiet location on a dead end street.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
2530 105th Ave SE
2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1402 sqft
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
10123 5th Place SE
10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1082 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Silver Firs
1 Unit Available
15205 58th Ave SE
15205 58th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA
15205 58th Ave SE Available 04/15/20 Application Pending!! Beautiful home in Silver Firs with fully fenced yard! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
26726 NE Anderson St
26726 Northeast Anderson Street, Duvall, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,176
1140 sqft
Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669 Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA