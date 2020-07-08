All apartments in Monroe
Monroe, WA
647 Monroe St.
647 Monroe St.

647 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

647 Monroe Street, Monroe, WA 98272
Monroe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This adorable home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a Large Bonus room that could be used as a 3rd Bedroom, Family Room or Office that has a sliding glass door to the private back Deck. Nice updated Kitchen with a good amount of cupboard space for the compact size. Updated Bathroom has . Home is just blocks away from Main Street, the Monroe Girls and Boys Club and Skykomish River Centennial Park!

Pet Policy: 2 Pets Allowed max, No puppies. All pets must be licensed and vaccinated, Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,085 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: 2 Pets Allowed max, 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,695 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,695 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Patio, Laundry Room

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

647 Monroe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
Some of 647 Monroe St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
647 Monroe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 647 Monroe St. is pet friendly.
No, 647 Monroe St. does not offer parking.
No, 647 Monroe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 647 Monroe St. does not have a pool.
No, 647 Monroe St. does not have accessible units.
No, 647 Monroe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 647 Monroe St. does not have units with air conditioning.

