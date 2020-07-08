647 Monroe St.

Amenities

This adorable home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a Large Bonus room that could be used as a 3rd Bedroom, Family Room or Office that has a sliding glass door to the private back Deck. Nice updated Kitchen with a good amount of cupboard space for the compact size. Updated Bathroom has . Home is just blocks away from Main Street, the Monroe Girls and Boys Club and Skykomish River Centennial Park!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,085 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: 2 Pets Allowed max, 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,695 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,695 | $250 Document fee applies



