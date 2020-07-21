16785 167th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This two story 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has 900 square feet of living space. The living room has a Gas Fireplace and nook above for a TV or other Artwork, and is open to the Dining room which leads out to the back deck. The Kitchen is cute and functional and has newer flooring. The Half Bath is located on the main level. There is a Carport and also Street Parking available. The property is located in the Monroe School District. A mile away from the 522 very convenient for commuters. Under 5 miles from many shopping plaza's and movie theater. Washer and Dryer provided in the Unit.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4.455 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,485 | Security Deposit $1,485 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



