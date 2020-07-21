All apartments in Monroe
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:36 AM

16785 167th Ave SE

16785 167th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

16785 167th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This two story 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has 900 square feet of living space. The living room has a Gas Fireplace and nook above for a TV or other Artwork, and is open to the Dining room which leads out to the back deck. The Kitchen is cute and functional and has newer flooring. The Half Bath is located on the main level. There is a Carport and also Street Parking available. The property is located in the Monroe School District. A mile away from the 522 very convenient for commuters. Under 5 miles from many shopping plaza's and movie theater. Washer and Dryer provided in the Unit.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4.455 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed, 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,485 | Security Deposit $1,485 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Fireplace, TV/Cable Ready, Pantry in Kitchen, Covered parking, Pets allowed smaller breeds only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16785 167th Ave SE have any available units?
16785 167th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 16785 167th Ave SE have?
Some of 16785 167th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16785 167th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
16785 167th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16785 167th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16785 167th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 16785 167th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 16785 167th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 16785 167th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16785 167th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16785 167th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 16785 167th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 16785 167th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 16785 167th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16785 167th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16785 167th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16785 167th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16785 167th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
