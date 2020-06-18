3910 NE 39 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking dogs allowed

WARM 4 BR VINTAGE CHARMER WEST/CENTRAL VANCOUVER! - Very spacious 4 bedroom vintage charmer features 2204 square feet and was built in 1910. Beautiful dark flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Small shop and double carport located in rear of property. Beautiful manicured mature landscape with landscape service provided. Great view of the Columbia River area from the front upstairs bedroom. Finished basement with additional storage options. Newer heat pump. 12 month lease preferred. Cat may be approved with additional $600 deposit. $60 application fee per adult applicant. $1500 refundable security deposit. $10 per month utility fee for furnace filter program. $295 admn. fee due upon move in.



Holding Deposit $519 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $2000.



**While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3752735)