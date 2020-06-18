All apartments in Minnehaha
3910 NE 39 Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3910 NE 39 Street

3910 Northeast 39th Street · (360) 975-7666 ext. 126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3910 Northeast 39th Street, Minnehaha, WA 98661
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3910 NE 39 Street · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

WARM 4 BR VINTAGE CHARMER WEST/CENTRAL VANCOUVER! - Very spacious 4 bedroom vintage charmer features 2204 square feet and was built in 1910. Beautiful dark flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Small shop and double carport located in rear of property. Beautiful manicured mature landscape with landscape service provided. Great view of the Columbia River area from the front upstairs bedroom. Finished basement with additional storage options. Newer heat pump. 12 month lease preferred. Cat may be approved with additional $600 deposit. $60 application fee per adult applicant. $1500 refundable security deposit. $10 per month utility fee for furnace filter program. $295 admn. fee due upon move in.

Holding Deposit $519 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $2000.

**While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3752735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

