Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Surprise Lake Village

2800 Queens Way · (253) 201-1143
Milton
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location

2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA 98354

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-C2 · Avail. now

$1,654

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 13-D2 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,669

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 13-B2 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,669

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-E1 · Avail. now

$1,761

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Surprise Lake Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
garage
fire pit
game room
internet access
package receiving
Lakeside Charm Close to It All

Discover the laid-back pace and easy style of lakeside living at Surprise Lake Village. Tucked into 16 acres of woods and lush green space, our apartments and townhomes for rent in Milton, Washington, each feature a chef-inspired kitchen, cozy fireplace, and beautiful wood-style flooring. Your northwest retreat is convenient to I-5, SR-18, and the Valley Freeway for quick commutes to major employers such as Boeing and Weyerhaeuser.

Come home to amenities that make everyday a pleasure, from a private resident dock on Surprise Lake and an all-season indoor/outdoor pool to carport parking and responsive onsite maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $210 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $35/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Surprise Lake Village have any available units?
Surprise Lake Village has 4 units available starting at $1,654 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Surprise Lake Village have?
Some of Surprise Lake Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Surprise Lake Village currently offering any rent specials?
Surprise Lake Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Surprise Lake Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Surprise Lake Village is pet friendly.
Does Surprise Lake Village offer parking?
Yes, Surprise Lake Village offers parking.
Does Surprise Lake Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Surprise Lake Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Surprise Lake Village have a pool?
Yes, Surprise Lake Village has a pool.
Does Surprise Lake Village have accessible units?
Yes, Surprise Lake Village has accessible units.
Does Surprise Lake Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Surprise Lake Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Surprise Lake Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Surprise Lake Village does not have units with air conditioning.
