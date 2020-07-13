Amenities
Lakeside Charm Close to It All
Discover the laid-back pace and easy style of lakeside living at Surprise Lake Village. Tucked into 16 acres of woods and lush green space, our apartments and townhomes for rent in Milton, Washington, each feature a chef-inspired kitchen, cozy fireplace, and beautiful wood-style flooring. Your northwest retreat is convenient to I-5, SR-18, and the Valley Freeway for quick commutes to major employers such as Boeing and Weyerhaeuser.
Come home to amenities that make everyday a pleasure, from a private resident dock on Surprise Lake and an all-season indoor/outdoor pool to carport parking and responsive onsite maintenance.