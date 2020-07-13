Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room garage fire pit game room internet access package receiving

Lakeside Charm Close to It All



Discover the laid-back pace and easy style of lakeside living at Surprise Lake Village. Tucked into 16 acres of woods and lush green space, our apartments and townhomes for rent in Milton, Washington, each feature a chef-inspired kitchen, cozy fireplace, and beautiful wood-style flooring. Your northwest retreat is convenient to I-5, SR-18, and the Valley Freeway for quick commutes to major employers such as Boeing and Weyerhaeuser.



Come home to amenities that make everyday a pleasure, from a private resident dock on Surprise Lake and an all-season indoor/outdoor pool to carport parking and responsive onsite maintenance.