3009 N Stout Rd 3009

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 3009 Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 295643



No shared-walls duplex! 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1 office/workspace, dining room space and good sized kitchen. Lots of storage & closets. Big living room with fireplace, fan, and large windows. Covered front porch and sizable front yard. 1 car garage, off-street parking, and extra parking at the end of the street. Slightly dated but new updates throughout. Tons of natural light and great lighting fixtures through the entire home.



Brand new electrical, newer carpets, newer paint upstairs, and brand new paint downstairs. Remodeled bathroom downstairs. New toilets and new bedroom fans. High-efficiency windows & new hot water heater(low Avista bill). Furnace and baseboard(optional) for heating, central air AC and ceiling fans for cooling.



Huge backyard with new landscaping and new grass(coming soon). Storage shed if needed. Large park at the end of the street. 3 minutes to I90. Great grocery stores and food options very close. Great friendly neighborhood, mostly families.

