All apartments in Millwood
Find more places like 3009 N Stout Rd 3009.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millwood, WA
/
3009 N Stout Rd 3009
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3009 N Stout Rd 3009

3009 North Stout Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3009 North Stout Road, Millwood, WA 99206
Millwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 3009 Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 295643

No shared-walls duplex! 3 bed, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1 office/workspace, dining room space and good sized kitchen. Lots of storage & closets. Big living room with fireplace, fan, and large windows. Covered front porch and sizable front yard. 1 car garage, off-street parking, and extra parking at the end of the street. Slightly dated but new updates throughout. Tons of natural light and great lighting fixtures through the entire home.

Brand new electrical, newer carpets, newer paint upstairs, and brand new paint downstairs. Remodeled bathroom downstairs. New toilets and new bedroom fans. High-efficiency windows & new hot water heater(low Avista bill). Furnace and baseboard(optional) for heating, central air AC and ceiling fans for cooling.

Huge backyard with new landscaping and new grass(coming soon). Storage shed if needed. Large park at the end of the street. 3 minutes to I90. Great grocery stores and food options very close. Great friendly neighborhood, mostly families.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295643
Property Id 295643

(RLNE5853422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 have any available units?
3009 N Stout Rd 3009 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millwood, WA.
What amenities does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 have?
Some of 3009 N Stout Rd 3009's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 currently offering any rent specials?
3009 N Stout Rd 3009 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 is pet friendly.
Does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 offer parking?
Yes, 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 does offer parking.
Does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 have a pool?
No, 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 does not have a pool.
Does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 have accessible units?
No, 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3009 N Stout Rd 3009 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College