19 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek, WA with move-in specials
Mill Creek refers to itself as, "a community committed to quality living." Only a short drive out of Seattle, you can always escape to the bay for a little madness if the quiet quality drives you crazy.
Mill Creek was originally built as a subdivision centered around a golf course. The area still retains its upper crust suburban feeling today as a small town just northeast of Seattle. Mill Creek is technically a suburb, though people do choose to go live there because it is quiet, safe and a bit more affordable than the city of Seattle proper. Mill Creek is relatively sleepy, but the middle of town -- Mill Creek Town Center -- is a hotbed of entertainment and commerce.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mill Creek apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Mill Creek apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.