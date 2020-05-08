All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like 13824 N Creek Dr #2002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
13824 N Creek Dr #2002
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

13824 N Creek Dr #2002

13824 North Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13824 North Creek Drive, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!! Exceptional Townhome! Peaceful Surroundings! Centrally Located! - Tranquil Townhome located just a few minutes walk to the Mill Creek Town Center and surrounded by the North Creek Trail. Spacious & elegant living room with soaring vaulted ceilings. Kitchen w/ eating bar & stainless steel appliances overlooks living room and dining room, making entertaining easy! Lare Master + 2 other generous bedrooms. Two car garage. Centrally located w/quick commute to Everett!

SQ FT:1695
YEAR BUILT: 2004
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Nature's Landing

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodside
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Heatherwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No cats, dogs <15lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2050
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5301823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 have any available units?
13824 N Creek Dr #2002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 have?
Some of 13824 N Creek Dr #2002's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 currently offering any rent specials?
13824 N Creek Dr #2002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 is pet friendly.
Does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 offer parking?
Yes, 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 offers parking.
Does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 have a pool?
No, 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 does not have a pool.
Does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 have accessible units?
No, 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 does not have accessible units.
Does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13824 N Creek Dr #2002 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 BedroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms
Mill Creek Apartments with ParkingMill Creek Dog Friendly Apartments
Mill Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College