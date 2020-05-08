13824 N Creek Dr #2002

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!! Exceptional Townhome! Peaceful Surroundings! Centrally Located! - Tranquil Townhome located just a few minutes walk to the Mill Creek Town Center and surrounded by the North Creek Trail. Spacious & elegant living room with soaring vaulted ceilings. Kitchen w/ eating bar & stainless steel appliances overlooks living room and dining room, making entertaining easy! Lare Master + 2 other generous bedrooms. Two car garage. Centrally located w/quick commute to Everett!



SQ FT:1695

YEAR BUILT: 2004

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Nature's Landing



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodside

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Heatherwood

HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No cats, dogs <15lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2050

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



