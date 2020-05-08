13824 N Creek Dr #2002

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Exceptional Townhome! Peaceful Surroundings! Centrally Located! - Tranquil Townhome located just a few minutes walk to the Mill Creek Town Center and surrounded by the North Creek Trail. Spacious & elegant living room with soaring vaulted ceilings. Kitchen w/ eating bar & stainless steel appliances overlooks living room and dining room, making entertaining easy! Lare Master + 2 other generous bedrooms. Two car garage. Centrally located w/quick commute to Everett!
SQ FT:1695
YEAR BUILT: 2004
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Nature's Landing
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodside
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Heatherwood
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry M Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No cats, dogs <15lbs. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2050
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
No Cats Allowed
