13400 Dumas Rd #C3

Mill Creek Townhome - Close to All Amenities - Beautiful Mill Creek 2 bdrm, 2 bath Townhome. Main floor features beautiful ceramic tile throughout; Living rm with gas fireplace and balcony overlooks greenery. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, pantry & dining area. Upstairs features wall-to-wall carpet throughout; 2 bedrooms includes Master Suite with private 3/4 bathroom & large closet; Full bathroom & laundry closet with full-size stacked front load washer and dryer. 2-car tandem garage with storage area and workbench. Conveniently located near Park & Ride, I-5 freeway access, Bothell-Everett Hwy, Boeing and Mill Creek Shopping Center.



To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/487235



All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-1 year lease.

-$75.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer for 2 people); $25 for additional occupants

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-Pet ok (Negotiable) with pet rent

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



