13400 Dumas Rd #C3
Last updated October 15 2019

13400 Dumas Rd #C3

13400 Dumas Road · No Longer Available
Location

13400 Dumas Road, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Mill Creek Townhome - Close to All Amenities - Beautiful Mill Creek 2 bdrm, 2 bath Townhome. Main floor features beautiful ceramic tile throughout; Living rm with gas fireplace and balcony overlooks greenery. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, pantry & dining area. Upstairs features wall-to-wall carpet throughout; 2 bedrooms includes Master Suite with private 3/4 bathroom & large closet; Full bathroom & laundry closet with full-size stacked front load washer and dryer. 2-car tandem garage with storage area and workbench. Conveniently located near Park & Ride, I-5 freeway access, Bothell-Everett Hwy, Boeing and Mill Creek Shopping Center.

To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/487235

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 year lease.
-$75.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer for 2 people); $25 for additional occupants
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-Pet ok (Negotiable) with pet rent
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE5113927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 have any available units?
13400 Dumas Rd #C3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 have?
Some of 13400 Dumas Rd #C3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 currently offering any rent specials?
13400 Dumas Rd #C3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 is pet friendly.
Does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 offer parking?
Yes, 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 offers parking.
Does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 have a pool?
No, 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 does not have a pool.
Does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 have accessible units?
No, 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 does not have accessible units.
Does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13400 Dumas Rd #C3 does not have units with air conditioning.
