3905 176th ST SE

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

Charming, 4 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in an energetic neighborhood in Bothell.



The stunning unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, and a cozy fireplace. The chic kitchen with an island counter is complete with plenty of storage with fine dark wood cabinet, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, gas stove, ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass door, bathtub, shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. In-unit washer and dryer are included on the property. For climate control, air conditioning, forced-air heating, electrical heating are installed.



The exterior features a patio and a small fenced yard - perfect for fun outdoor activities. A park, a playground, and a shared swimming pool is located within the area. An attached 2-car covered garage. Pets are not preferred but can be negotiated. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and the maintenance for the small yard. Landlord will handle the HOA fees.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RyP2SqY7XjJ



Nearby Parks: Martha Lake Park, McCollum Pioneer Park, Thornton A. Sullivan Park, and Stipek Park.



Nearby Schools:

Cedar Wood Elementary School - 0.6 mile, 9/10

Woodside Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 7/10

Fernwood Elementary School - 1.3 miles, 8/10

Forest View Elementary School - 1.69 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

106 Mariner P&R - Bothell - 0.7 mile

116 Silver Firs - Edmonds - 1.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5295963)