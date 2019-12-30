All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated December 30 2019

3905 176th ST SE

3905 176th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3905 176th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Charming, 4 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in an energetic neighborhood in Bothell.

The stunning unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, and a cozy fireplace. The chic kitchen with an island counter is complete with plenty of storage with fine dark wood cabinet, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, gas stove, ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass door, bathtub, shower and bathtub combo, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and functional toilets. In-unit washer and dryer are included on the property. For climate control, air conditioning, forced-air heating, electrical heating are installed.

The exterior features a patio and a small fenced yard - perfect for fun outdoor activities. A park, a playground, and a shared swimming pool is located within the area. An attached 2-car covered garage. Pets are not preferred but can be negotiated. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, sewage, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and the maintenance for the small yard. Landlord will handle the HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RyP2SqY7XjJ

Nearby Parks: Martha Lake Park, McCollum Pioneer Park, Thornton A. Sullivan Park, and Stipek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Cedar Wood Elementary School - 0.6 mile, 9/10
Woodside Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 7/10
Fernwood Elementary School - 1.3 miles, 8/10
Forest View Elementary School - 1.69 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R - Bothell - 0.7 mile
116 Silver Firs - Edmonds - 1.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5295963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

