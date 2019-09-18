3729 196th Place SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

Beautiful Crafstman Style Home in Bothell! 4 Bedrooms with additional Den AND Loft! - This beautiful craftsman style home located in the North Creek neighborhood of Bothell features 9 foot ceilings on both floors, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, fully-fenced yard, and 2-car garage. The kitchen features granite counters, designer cabinetry, and under cabinet lighting! The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. PLUS, there is a den and a loft space! Close to shopping, restaurants, and highways.



SQ FT: 2576



YEAR BUILT: 2014



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Reserve at North Creek



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2450

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5085858)