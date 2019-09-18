All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3729 196th Place SE

3729 196th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3729 196th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Crafstman Style Home in Bothell! 4 Bedrooms with additional Den AND Loft! - This beautiful craftsman style home located in the North Creek neighborhood of Bothell features 9 foot ceilings on both floors, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, fully-fenced yard, and 2-car garage. The kitchen features granite counters, designer cabinetry, and under cabinet lighting! The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. PLUS, there is a den and a loft space! Close to shopping, restaurants, and highways.

SQ FT: 2576

YEAR BUILT: 2014

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Reserve at North Creek

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

