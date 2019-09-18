3729 196th Place SE

Amenities
Beautiful Crafstman Style Home in Bothell! 4 Bedrooms with additional Den AND Loft! - This beautiful craftsman style home located in the North Creek neighborhood of Bothell features 9 foot ceilings on both floors, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, fully-fenced yard, and 2-car garage. The kitchen features granite counters, designer cabinetry, and under cabinet lighting! The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. PLUS, there is a den and a loft space! Close to shopping, restaurants, and highways.
SQ FT: 2576
YEAR BUILT: 2014
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Reserve at North Creek
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
