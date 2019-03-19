All apartments in Mill Creek East
3115 191st Place SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3115 191st Place SE

3115 191st Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

3115 191st Pl SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful five-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home is located in Bothell, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Mill Creek as it is a mere twelve-minute drive from the property. The lot features a small front yard with lush green plants and trees and a beautiful patio out back perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls and a cozy fireplace for climate control. The ground floor consists of a formal living and dining area, a bedroom, half bathroom, family room, and the kitchen. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic and stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and high-end ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixture and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and for vehicles, an attached two-car garage, driveway parking, and on-street parking are all available.

Nearby Schools:
Skyview Junior High School - 1.43 miles, 8/10
Fernwood Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 8/10
Dawns Home Day Care - 0.02 miles, unrated
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Pre-School - 0.77 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.8 miles
105 Hardeson Road Bothell - 0.8 miles
435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.8 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4594730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 191st Place SE have any available units?
3115 191st Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 3115 191st Place SE have?
Some of 3115 191st Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 191st Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
3115 191st Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 191st Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 3115 191st Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 3115 191st Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 3115 191st Place SE offers parking.
Does 3115 191st Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 191st Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 191st Place SE have a pool?
No, 3115 191st Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 3115 191st Place SE have accessible units?
No, 3115 191st Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 191st Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 191st Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 191st Place SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3115 191st Place SE has units with air conditioning.
