3115 191st Place SE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful five-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home is located in Bothell, Washington. It boasts easy access to downtown Mill Creek as it is a mere twelve-minute drive from the property. The lot features a small front yard with lush green plants and trees and a beautiful patio out back perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls and a cozy fireplace for climate control. The ground floor consists of a formal living and dining area, a bedroom, half bathroom, family room, and the kitchen. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by rustic and stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and high-end ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixture and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided and for vehicles, an attached two-car garage, driveway parking, and on-street parking are all available.



Nearby Schools:

Skyview Junior High School - 1.43 miles, 8/10

Fernwood Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 8/10

Dawns Home Day Care - 0.02 miles, unrated

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Pre-School - 0.77 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

106 Mariner P&R Bothell - 0.8 miles

105 Hardeson Road Bothell - 0.8 miles

435 Mill Creek Seattle - 0.8 miles



No Pets Allowed



