2419 169th Pl SE

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom In Bothell! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/211d188096



Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2152 sq ft Tri-Level home in cul-de-sac Near Mill Creek. Main floor Formal Living Room w/ fireplace, cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors. Dining Room overlooks yard. Updated Kitchen w/ quartz counters, casual dining. Upper level Master Suite, Updated Main Bath plus 2 additional bedrooms. Lower Level spacious rec room, 4th bedroom, full bath & utility room.



Fenced level backyard w/ new entertaining deck. 2 car garage. Walking Distance to Woodside Elementary School.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



