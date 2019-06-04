19214 25th Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean and Spacious 2 Story Home near Thrasher's Corner in Northshore School District! - Beautiful and Spacious Home near Thrasher's Corner and Canyon Park. Enjoy this Immaculate home in the NorthShore School District with nearby playground, shopping and I-405 access. Appliances are spotless, fresh and updated. Includes Washer/Dryer, Private patio, Huge garage, Corner location with fenced and private yard. Small pet on a case by case basis. Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For a private viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.



(RLNE3001183)