All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 19214 25th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
19214 25th Avenue SE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

19214 25th Avenue SE

19214 25th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

19214 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean and Spacious 2 Story Home near Thrasher's Corner in Northshore School District! - Beautiful and Spacious Home near Thrasher's Corner and Canyon Park. Enjoy this Immaculate home in the NorthShore School District with nearby playground, shopping and I-405 access. Appliances are spotless, fresh and updated. Includes Washer/Dryer, Private patio, Huge garage, Corner location with fenced and private yard. Small pet on a case by case basis. Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. For a private viewing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.

(RLNE3001183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19214 25th Avenue SE have any available units?
19214 25th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 19214 25th Avenue SE have?
Some of 19214 25th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19214 25th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
19214 25th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19214 25th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19214 25th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 19214 25th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 19214 25th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 19214 25th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19214 25th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19214 25th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 19214 25th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 19214 25th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 19214 25th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19214 25th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19214 25th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19214 25th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19214 25th Avenue SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with PoolMill Creek East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mill Creek East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College