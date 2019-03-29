18623 45th Ave SE

Amenities
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Timber Creek - by Toll Brothers: Community clubhouse w/ POOL, 50+acres of preserved open space w/ walking trails & park. Served by Northshore schools. READY FOR MOVE-IN OCTOBER - The sought after Peak plan features 5 bd/3bath: Guest suite on main floor! Open Great room design - perfect for entertaining. Generous 2nd level bonus loft adds a 2nd living area. Master suite w/ 2 walk in closets & spa-like bath. With MANY Designer selected upgrades this home is a real show stopper & will go fast!
(RLNE4708226)