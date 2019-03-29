18623 45th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite hot tub pet friendly

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Timber Creek - by Toll Brothers: Community clubhouse w/ POOL, 50+acres of preserved open space w/ walking trails & park. Served by Northshore schools. READY FOR MOVE-IN OCTOBER - The sought after Peak plan features 5 bd/3bath: Guest suite on main floor! Open Great room design - perfect for entertaining. Generous 2nd level bonus loft adds a 2nd living area. Master suite w/ 2 walk in closets & spa-like bath. With MANY Designer selected upgrades this home is a real show stopper & will go fast!



