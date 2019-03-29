All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 18623 45th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
18623 45th Ave SE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

18623 45th Ave SE

18623 45th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18623 45th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Timber Creek - by Toll Brothers: Community clubhouse w/ POOL, 50+acres of preserved open space w/ walking trails & park. Served by Northshore schools. READY FOR MOVE-IN OCTOBER - The sought after Peak plan features 5 bd/3bath: Guest suite on main floor! Open Great room design - perfect for entertaining. Generous 2nd level bonus loft adds a 2nd living area. Master suite w/ 2 walk in closets & spa-like bath. With MANY Designer selected upgrades this home is a real show stopper & will go fast!

(RLNE4708226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18623 45th Ave SE have any available units?
18623 45th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18623 45th Ave SE have?
Some of 18623 45th Ave SE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18623 45th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18623 45th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18623 45th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18623 45th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 18623 45th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 18623 45th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 18623 45th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18623 45th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18623 45th Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 18623 45th Ave SE has a pool.
Does 18623 45th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18623 45th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18623 45th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18623 45th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18623 45th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18623 45th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College