Amenities
17830 28th Ave Se Available 06/08/19 Bothell Mays Pond Rambler, Remodeled Kitchen, 2 car garage, Living room and Family room. - Nice rambler in a great location. Sitting on a quiet low traffic culdesac.
This home features rustic wood floors throughout the living areas.
The Kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, stainless appliances, and French door refrigerator.
There is a Living room and a Family room. The Family room features a wood burning stove.
Updated white vinyl windows throughout.
The master bedroom has a private bathroom.
Nice back deck to enjoy the large back yard
2 car garage with garage door opener
Washer and dryer included
No Cats. Dog under 25lbs will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere / Gregory Property Management.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3185649)