Mill Creek East, WA
17830 28th Ave Se
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:17 AM

17830 28th Ave Se

17830 28th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17830 28th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
17830 28th Ave Se Available 06/08/19 Bothell Mays Pond Rambler, Remodeled Kitchen, 2 car garage, Living room and Family room. - Nice rambler in a great location. Sitting on a quiet low traffic culdesac.
This home features rustic wood floors throughout the living areas.
The Kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, stainless appliances, and French door refrigerator.
There is a Living room and a Family room. The Family room features a wood burning stove.
Updated white vinyl windows throughout.
The master bedroom has a private bathroom.
Nice back deck to enjoy the large back yard
2 car garage with garage door opener
Washer and dryer included
No Cats. Dog under 25lbs will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere / Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3185649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17830 28th Ave Se have any available units?
17830 28th Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17830 28th Ave Se have?
Some of 17830 28th Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17830 28th Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
17830 28th Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17830 28th Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 17830 28th Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 17830 28th Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 17830 28th Ave Se offers parking.
Does 17830 28th Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17830 28th Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17830 28th Ave Se have a pool?
No, 17830 28th Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 17830 28th Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 17830 28th Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 17830 28th Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 17830 28th Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17830 28th Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 17830 28th Ave Se does not have units with air conditioning.
