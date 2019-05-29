Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

17830 28th Ave Se Available 06/08/19 Bothell Mays Pond Rambler, Remodeled Kitchen, 2 car garage, Living room and Family room. - Nice rambler in a great location. Sitting on a quiet low traffic culdesac.

This home features rustic wood floors throughout the living areas.

The Kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, stainless appliances, and French door refrigerator.

There is a Living room and a Family room. The Family room features a wood burning stove.

Updated white vinyl windows throughout.

The master bedroom has a private bathroom.

Nice back deck to enjoy the large back yard

2 car garage with garage door opener

Washer and dryer included

No Cats. Dog under 25lbs will be considered. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere / Gregory Property Management.



