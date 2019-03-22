All apartments in Mill Creek East
17803 19th Avenue SE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

17803 19th Avenue SE

17803 19th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17803 19th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home near Mill Creek - Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home near Mill Creek. Community Features include nearby Playground, Close proximity to Schools, Shopping and Restaurants, and Easy access to I-5 and I-405. Sorry but no pets allowed. This Amazing and Immaculate home has a 2 Car Garage, Large Laundry Room, Bonus Room, Spacious Living Area and Kitchen, Brazilian Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Widened Hallways, Grand Foyer, Intercom & Security Systems, Open Staircase, Private Patio, Large Master Suite, Jetted Tub, and MORE! Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Utilities:$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply. For a personal viewing please contact Maria or Millie at 425-750-0086. Thank you

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2022442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17803 19th Avenue SE have any available units?
17803 19th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17803 19th Avenue SE have?
Some of 17803 19th Avenue SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17803 19th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
17803 19th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17803 19th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 17803 19th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 17803 19th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 17803 19th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 17803 19th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17803 19th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17803 19th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 17803 19th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 17803 19th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 17803 19th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17803 19th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17803 19th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17803 19th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17803 19th Avenue SE has units with air conditioning.
