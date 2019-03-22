17803 19th Avenue SE

Amenities

Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home near Mill Creek - Luxurious 4 Bedroom Home near Mill Creek. Community Features include nearby Playground, Close proximity to Schools, Shopping and Restaurants, and Easy access to I-5 and I-405. Sorry but no pets allowed. This Amazing and Immaculate home has a 2 Car Garage, Large Laundry Room, Bonus Room, Spacious Living Area and Kitchen, Brazilian Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Widened Hallways, Grand Foyer, Intercom & Security Systems, Open Staircase, Private Patio, Large Master Suite, Jetted Tub, and MORE! Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Utilities:$10 monthly utility billing fee will apply. For a personal viewing please contact Maria or Millie at 425-750-0086. Thank you



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2022442)