Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE Available 08/06/20 Stunning, Modern 5 Bedroom Retreat in Bothell - This open concept 5 bedroom, 2.75 bath home features gorgeous interiors, a stunning 5-piece Euro master spa retreat, a fully fenced yard and is available to move into August 5th.



HOME IS OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB!

Due to COVID, we will not be showing this unit until it is vacant on 8/1. Please text Erica at 425.478.8134 with questions.



Elegant entry opens into the great room and modern staircase. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen island with stone counters and stainless steel appliances overlook great room, gas fireplace and deck. Also on the ground floor is one bedroom, a 3/4 bathroom, storage and access to 2 car attached garage. Top floor has a carpeted loft plus 4 more spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths.



Conveniently located within minutes to award winning schools, freeways, shopping, dining and 40-acre Tambark Creek Park.



Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.



Pets accepted on a case by case basis and with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $3095

-Deposit: $3095



