Mill Creek East, WA
17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE

17621 35th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17621 35th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE Available 08/06/20 Stunning, Modern 5 Bedroom Retreat in Bothell - This open concept 5 bedroom, 2.75 bath home features gorgeous interiors, a stunning 5-piece Euro master spa retreat, a fully fenced yard and is available to move into August 5th.

HOME IS OCCUPIED - DO NOT DISTURB!
Due to COVID, we will not be showing this unit until it is vacant on 8/1. Please text Erica at 425.478.8134 with questions.

Elegant entry opens into the great room and modern staircase. The main floor features hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen island with stone counters and stainless steel appliances overlook great room, gas fireplace and deck. Also on the ground floor is one bedroom, a 3/4 bathroom, storage and access to 2 car attached garage. Top floor has a carpeted loft plus 4 more spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Conveniently located within minutes to award winning schools, freeways, shopping, dining and 40-acre Tambark Creek Park.

Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis and with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $3095
-Deposit: $3095

(RLNE4280034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE have any available units?
17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE have?
Some of 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17621 35th Dr SE 17621 35th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
