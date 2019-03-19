17509 Palomino Dr

Amenities

Bothell - May's pond - 2 Bedroom utilitys included - Mays Pond Home has two bedrooms available. Utility's fee of $150 for all utility's. Fully remodeled. Large bathroom . Open concept living space. Wood burning fireplace/wood stove. Washer and dryer in unit. On street parking. Duplex bottom unit, street level. Professionally managed.



Do not disturb tenants. Must schedule to view.



Schedule a online tour at www.rentseattle.com or https://showmojo.com/l/5a2c10c0c0

Questions email teamlisa@rpapm.com or 206 577 0581



No Pets Allowed



