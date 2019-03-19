All apartments in Mill Creek East
17509 Palomino Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17509 Palomino Dr

17509 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17509 Palomino Drive, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bothell - May's pond - 2 Bedroom utilitys included - Mays Pond Home has two bedrooms available. Utility's fee of $150 for all utility's. Fully remodeled. Large bathroom . Open concept living space. Wood burning fireplace/wood stove. Washer and dryer in unit. On street parking. Duplex bottom unit, street level. Professionally managed.

Do not disturb tenants. Must schedule to view.

Schedule a online tour at www.rentseattle.com or https://showmojo.com/l/5a2c10c0c0
Questions email teamlisa@rpapm.com or 206 577 0581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4539078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17509 Palomino Dr have any available units?
17509 Palomino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17509 Palomino Dr have?
Some of 17509 Palomino Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17509 Palomino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17509 Palomino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17509 Palomino Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17509 Palomino Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 17509 Palomino Dr offer parking?
No, 17509 Palomino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17509 Palomino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17509 Palomino Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17509 Palomino Dr have a pool?
No, 17509 Palomino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17509 Palomino Dr have accessible units?
No, 17509 Palomino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17509 Palomino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17509 Palomino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17509 Palomino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17509 Palomino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
