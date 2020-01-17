All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 17124 16th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
17124 16th Ave SE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

17124 16th Ave SE

17124 16th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17124 16th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Hose for Rent - Fantastic House for Rent in Mill Creek Vista! This great 4 bed/2.5 bath home has over 3000 sq ft & is situated on a lovely cul-de-sac that backs to protected lush greenbelt (Native Growth Protection Area). The desirable open floor plan has high end finishes including cherry cabinets, granite tile countertops, extensive hardwoods, tall vaulted ceilings, beautiful chandeliers & elegant metal baluster staircase. Office on main can be 5th bedroom. Huge master has 5 PC bath, sep sitting rm w/balcony. 3-car garage with 220V plus A/C and smart home technology indoors. Must see for yourself.

Easy Access to Highway 405. Great North Shore School District!

Available for MOVE IN on 8/18/2019. A minimum of One Year Lease Required.

(RLNE5034403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17124 16th Ave SE have any available units?
17124 16th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17124 16th Ave SE have?
Some of 17124 16th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17124 16th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
17124 16th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17124 16th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17124 16th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 17124 16th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 17124 16th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 17124 16th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17124 16th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17124 16th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 17124 16th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 17124 16th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 17124 16th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17124 16th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17124 16th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17124 16th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17124 16th Ave SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMill Creek East 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College