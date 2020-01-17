17124 16th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Hose for Rent - Fantastic House for Rent in Mill Creek Vista! This great 4 bed/2.5 bath home has over 3000 sq ft & is situated on a lovely cul-de-sac that backs to protected lush greenbelt (Native Growth Protection Area). The desirable open floor plan has high end finishes including cherry cabinets, granite tile countertops, extensive hardwoods, tall vaulted ceilings, beautiful chandeliers & elegant metal baluster staircase. Office on main can be 5th bedroom. Huge master has 5 PC bath, sep sitting rm w/balcony. 3-car garage with 220V plus A/C and smart home technology indoors. Must see for yourself.



Easy Access to Highway 405. Great North Shore School District!



Available for MOVE IN on 8/18/2019. A minimum of One Year Lease Required.



(RLNE5034403)