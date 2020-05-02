9705 11th Avenue Court East

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Due to virus, current tenant does not want showing until out. Showing begins 4/27. Great opportunity on this duplex located in Midland. Only minutes to Hwy 512 for commute to base or minutes to Tacoma. Situated on quiet dead end street. Recently updated with fresh paint, flooring, quartz counters in kitchen and baths, and appliances. Mirror units offering 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral ceilings, electric fireplace, new stainless appliances, slider opens to private patio and fenced back yard. Each unit has attached 1 car garage with access to interior. Tenant in unit till end of April, no showings until April 27th. Do NOT attempt to gain access! Pics are from 2 years ago. First/last/damage due at move in.