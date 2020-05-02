All apartments in Midland
Midland, WA
9705 11th Avenue Court East
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

9705 11th Avenue Court East

9705 11th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

9705 11th Avenue Court East, Midland, WA 98445
Midland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Due to virus, current tenant does not want showing until out. Showing begins 4/27. Great opportunity on this duplex located in Midland. Only minutes to Hwy 512 for commute to base or minutes to Tacoma. Situated on quiet dead end street. Recently updated with fresh paint, flooring, quartz counters in kitchen and baths, and appliances. Mirror units offering 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral ceilings, electric fireplace, new stainless appliances, slider opens to private patio and fenced back yard. Each unit has attached 1 car garage with access to interior. Tenant in unit till end of April, no showings until April 27th. Do NOT attempt to gain access! Pics are from 2 years ago. First/last/damage due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 11th Avenue Court East have any available units?
9705 11th Avenue Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, WA.
What amenities does 9705 11th Avenue Court East have?
Some of 9705 11th Avenue Court East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 11th Avenue Court East currently offering any rent specials?
9705 11th Avenue Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 11th Avenue Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 11th Avenue Court East is pet friendly.
Does 9705 11th Avenue Court East offer parking?
Yes, 9705 11th Avenue Court East offers parking.
Does 9705 11th Avenue Court East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9705 11th Avenue Court East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 11th Avenue Court East have a pool?
No, 9705 11th Avenue Court East does not have a pool.
Does 9705 11th Avenue Court East have accessible units?
No, 9705 11th Avenue Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 11th Avenue Court East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9705 11th Avenue Court East has units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 11th Avenue Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 11th Avenue Court East does not have units with air conditioning.

